Mum stole Christmas decorations from building

A MOTHER-of-two stole Christmas decorations from an apartment complex lobby after she went in to shelter from the rain, a court heard.

Marie Greene (30) also admitted two other thefts when she appeared before Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case to next month for payment of compensation.

The court heard that on December 21, 2018, the manager of a building at Christchurch Place reported to gardaí that a woman had trespassed and taken €50 worth of Christmas decorations from the lobby.

The accused had left the scene but was later arrested and charged.

Separately, she admitted stealing €12 worth of make-up from Boots in Phibsboro last February 25.

She was arrested and the make-up was recovered, but €1.80 worth of groceries she stole from the Continental shop on North Circular Road on August 13 last year were not.

Greene was a homeless addict who had been on drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, for most of her life, her solicitor Evan Moore said.

She was now trying to turn her life around and was on methadone. Greene was pregnant with her third child when she appeared in court.

At the time of the decorations theft, it was raining, she was looking for shelter and went into the property.

Judge Smyth asked Greene if she was prepared to pay the €51.80 to avoid a custodial sentence.

"Yeah, of course," she replied.

Herald