Mum spat in face of garda and said she had Covid-19

A MOTHER-of-three spat in a garda’s face and claimed she had Covid-19 when he arrested a friend of hers on suspicion of having drugs on the street.

Rhoda Crosbie (48) also shouted at gardaí that they were “f**king animals” as they dealt with her friend.

She had denied the charges, saying she was only trying to help the man, who was a frail cancer sufferer out walking his dog, and she thought the arrest was too rough.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined her €600, saying she “overreacted.”

Crosbie, of North Clarence Street flats, was found guilty of assault and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Eamon Kelly said a man was violently resisting arrest on North Clarence Street on August 16 last year.

The man held onto a gate and his dog, which came towards gardaí barking.

Crosbie approached with a very aggressive posture, repeatedly shouting “yous are f**king animals, get your f**king hands off him.”

A large crowd gathered and Crosbie continued to be aggressive before spitting in the garda’s direction.

He felt the impact of the saliva on his face.

Gda Kelly arrested Crosbie and asked her in the patrol car if she had Covid-19 or any symptoms. She replied “yeah, Covid and Covid symptoms.”

The garda began self-isolating but found out the next day that Crosbie had tested negative for Covid-19.

The accused said she went out shopping and was “astonished” to see a friend “slammed down onto his back” by gardaí on the street.

She asked the gardaí to “please stop being so rough” with the man and alleged she was told to “f**k off and mind your own business.”

She replied “how dare you say that to a woman?”

“I would never spit at another human being,” she said, and also denied saying anything about Covid.

Crosbie had no previous convictions.