Mum spared jail for hammer attack on cousin’s house

Annie Maughan (32) was given a 10-month suspended sentence for smashing the living room window and damaging two vehicles outside with a hammer

A mother-of-four has been spared jail for carrying out a hammer attack on her cousin’s home during a “circle” of tit-for tat violence over a family feud.

Annie Maughan (32) was given a 10-month suspended sentence for smashing the living room window and damaging two vehicles outside with a hammer.

Judge David McHugh told her she was “the luckiest woman alive” not to be jailed but warned she would be facing a lengthy prison term if she reoffended.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the feud was now over and the families had moved on and were getting on with their lives.

Maughan, formerly of Corduff Grove, Blanchardstown, admitted criminal damage and possession of a hammer with intent to damage property.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said Maughan and two other people went to Palmerstown Woods, Clondalkin, on December 3, 2017, when €1,200 worth of damage was caused.

The front living room window was smashed with a hammer and a Toyota Corolla and Ford Transit van were damaged.

Gardaí recovered the hammer and Maughan was identified because her blood was found at the scene.

A number of children were in the house at the time.

The accused is from a Traveller background and “tensions were high” amid a series of incidents involving two families, the court heard.

Maughan was with two men on the day and would not have been the main instigator, her barrister said.

There was no victim-impact statement. Judge McHugh said it was an appalling crime and a threat to law and order.

The accused. now pregnant and living in homeless accommodation with her family, apologised to the court.

“You, madam, are the luckiest woman alive today that you are walking out that door,” Judge McHugh said.

He suspended the sentence for two years.