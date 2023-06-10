Mum smuggled cannabis in to Wheatfield prison for her inmate partner
Andrew Phelan
A mother-of-one was caught handing over a package of cannabis to her then-partner while visiting him in prison.
Latest Courts
Court of Appeal will not pause Alan Hynes bankruptcy case
Grandad had a knife up his sleeve when stopped by gardaí after ‘looking furtive’
Enraged young man (21) punched a hole in his mother’s bedroom wall
Mum smuggled cannabis in to Wheatfield prison for her inmate partner
Video of woman lifting weights in gym after coach collision stood against her injury claim, judge says
Owner of toxic dump jailed over waste breaches that cost State €60m to clean
BREAKING | Woman avoids jail for accidentally shooting partner when she discovered he was having an affair
Audio recordings of court proceedings to be released to gardaí and Simeon Burke as part of an appeal
Cocaine addict stockpiled the drug during Covid crisis
Dad had kitchen knife ‘for his safety’
Top Stories
‘If I can do it, you can too’ – Olivia Creaney on why she refused to back down after crime boss’ attack left her blind
Asking for a friend: ‘I fear if I go to Pride, word might get out in my home country to my parents. How can I settle these worries?’
Well-known journalist Ken Whelan has died, aged 71
Showers and humid conditions forecast as Riviera-like spell ends
Latest NewsMore
Soprano Carly Paoli: Event hosted by Vatican foundation will be ‘inclusive’
Ask Adrian: What are the best wireless earphones for my phone?
Cleopatra: the flop that kicked off the Burton and Taylor frenzy and killed off the Hollywood epic
Blindboy: why the podcaster has a bestseller in the bag
Humanity review: Dog takes the lead in saving the stupid people from themselves
Brendan O’Connor radio review: What have you got to complain about?
Meet the drama group and actors who are changing the narrative on disability, one role at a time
Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones: ‘A lot of people can sing but very few can move you’
‘A lot of people in their thirties are carrying these backpacks of shame that they can’t get rid of’ – sex educator Jenny Keane
Something blue.. and yellow: ‘These women are making wedding dresses in a warzone with a smile on their face’