Mum 'partied for days then made kill threats', court told

A MOTHER of five who was arrested for causing a public order disturbance at a pharmacy after "partying for three days" has now been accused of making "specific threats to kill" staff.

Leanne O'Neill (29), who was having her children minded and taking "time out for herself" during the Covid-19 lockdown, is charged with making threats to four women at the pharmacy.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case after hearing Ms O'Neill will face a jury trial if she pleads not guilty to the new charges.

The accused, of Sheridan Place in the north inner city, was already charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at the nearby Frederick Pharmacy, North Frederick Street.

When the case came back before the court, she was further charged with threatening to kill three women at the pharmacy on May 18 and another woman at the same place the following day, May 19.

Ms O'Neill was also further charged with threatening to kill and assault arresting gardaí on the earlier date.

Plea

Garda Aisling McCarthy told Dublin District Court Ms O'Neill replied "no comment" to each charge after caution.

She was handed copies of the charge sheets. Gda McCarthy said the case was to be dealt with summarily at District Court level on a guilty plea only.

Judge Smyth extended existing bail to cover the new charges.

The court heard while the charges all related to the same set of circumstances these involved specific threats to kill and were over different dates.

He remanded her on bail to appear again in December.

Previously, during a bail application on the earlier charge, the court heard Ms O'Neill told gardaí she had been "partying for three days".

Donal Quigley, defending, said the accused's children had been taken by a family member for a few days to "give her a break" during the pandemic.

"She was taking some time out for herself," he said.

The second alleged incident happened the next day after she had been granted bail and released, the court had heard.

Herald