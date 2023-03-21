| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Mum-of-two who stole over €600,000 from her employer is jailed for two years

Karina Cully (36) diverted money from the office supplies company where she worked to her own bank account

Karina Cully (36) Expand
Karina Cully (36) Expand

Close

Karina Cully (36)

Karina Cully (36)

Karina Cully (36)

Karina Cully (36)

/

Karina Cully (36)

Fiona Ferguson

A woman who stole over €600,000 from her employer has been given a two year jail sentence.

Book-keeper Karina Cully (36) diverted money from the small office supplies company where she worked to her own bank account for over seven years. The total loss to the company was €629,000.

Most Watched

Privacy