Mum-of-two called garda a ‘rat’ on street

Natasha O'Connor (25) pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, obstructing a drugs search and theft.

A mother-of-two called a garda a “rat” when he was investigating a theft on a city centre street.

Natasha O’Connor (25) was also arrested for swallowing a wrap of crack cocaine and shoplifting in separate incidents.

O’Connor, of Millmount Court, Windy Arbour, Dublin pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, obstructing a drugs search and theft.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for a probation report.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were investigating a theft at Westmoreland Street on August 13 when O’Connor, who was not accused of stealing anything on that occasion, began shouting abuse. She called the garda a “rat” and was arrested.

Gardaí saw O’Connor acting suspiciously at Aston Quay on August 21. When she was told she would be searched, she placed a white wrap in her mouth and swallowed it.

When arrested she said the wrap had contained crack cocaine and handed over another rock of crack.

O’Connor was caught with stolen groceries and clothing including T-shirts in other incidents in Dublin city centre, the court heard.