Mum-of-three accused of murdering man in knife attack in 'vulnerable position' in custody - court told

A MOTHER-of-three accused of murdering a man in a knife attack in Dublin is in a “vulnerable position” in custody and has asked for faster progress to be made in her case.

Christina Anderson (38), who was charged with killing father-of-seven Garreth Kelly (39) four months ago, was still too unwell to attend court today.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded her further in custody in her absence, for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Kelly died after he was stabbed while trying to start his car on the street at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood on February 25 last.

The accused, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood has not attended Dublin District Court since her first appearance on the charge in February.

Her case has been adjourned a number of times since.

Ms Anderson was not present when her case was called today and Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy said there was a sick note to say she was still in hospital.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said the case had been going on for “quite some time” in his client’s absence and she had been unfit to attend.

The case had been adjourned a number of times for the service of a book of evidence but Mr Kelleher said he understood there was no book yet, four months later, and the investigation file had not been submitted to the DPP yet.

He appreciated it was a “most serious charge” but said Ms Anderson was in a “vulnerable position” and was entitled to “have matters expedited.”

The accused was in custody “in difficult circumstances” in the Central Mental Hospital and Mr Kelleher was concerned that after four months there was no file.

“Because she is sick and unable to attend, we can’t keep putting it back as if there’s no urgency”, Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Smyth said it was a most serious charge and it was not suggested that the state was taking advantage of the situation.

Sgt Murphy said the prosecuting gardai were investigating to the best of their ability and there were a number of expert witnesses involved.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case to July 8.

The court has previously ordered the accused to be medically and psychiatrically assessed.

Det Sgt Dara Kenny previously said Ms Anderson made no reply when charged.

Mr Kelly, from Tallaght, had been living in Clondalkin and was believed to have been staying over at a house in the Brownsbarn estate at the time of the incident.

Online Editors