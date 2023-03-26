‘Mum of the Year’ who ran for Social Democrats accepts caution over assault on kitchen worker in reception centre for asylum seekers

Ellie Kisyombe, a high-profile campaigner and former Social Democrats local election candidate, has agreed to accept an adult caution for assaulting a Ukrainian kitchen assistant in 2019.

Kisyombe was awarded the Mum of the Year award by Women’s Way magazine last year and runs the Ellie’s Kitchen sauce and catering business.

Last Thursday at Blanchardstown District Court, Kisyombe’s barrister said that while his client had previously pleaded not guilty, she was now willing to accept a caution that had been previously proffered by the State.

The change in approach came after the barrister reviewed CCTV of the assault and consulted with Kisyombe. The barrister apologised to the court for “clogging up” its time.

Judge John Brennan adjourned the case until May 18 “for mention” to allow for the administration of the caution in a garda station.

Introduced in 2006 to allow for the issuing of cautions where prosecution of an adult is not in the public interest in the opinion of a Garda superintendent, the caution will require Kisyombe to accept responsibility for her behaviour.

She will be warned that any future criminal behaviour will likely result in a prosecution and the caution will be made known to a court in the event of a conviction.

Cautions are usually only available to first-time offenders and they are not disclosed in garda vetting reports. Some 6,000 were issued in 2021 with 574 for assaults.

Svitlana Voloshchuk from Ukraine leaving Blanchardstown court.

Svitlana Voloshchuk from Ukraine leaving Blanchardstown court.

Kisyombe, originally from Malawi, shot to public attention as a campaigner against the direct provision system for asylum seekers such as herself.

A chef and caterer, she campaigned for the rights of asylum seekers to be able to cook for themselves.

She also featured in a number of TV and newspaper interviews and in a music video for Hozier, because of her campaigning.

In 2019 she ran unsuccessfully for the Social Democrats as a Dublin City election candidate while still an asylum seeker. She was supported in her canvassing by Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon and Una Mullally, an Irish Times journalist.

During the campaign it was revealed that Kisyombe had given false information in interviews and her election literature about coming to Ireland as an asylum seeker in 2010.

Lawyers for Kisyombe tried to prevent publication of the story, by claiming it was a criminal offence to reveal details of her asylum claim.

She originally arrived in Ireland in 2011 and obtained a student visa. She then travelled to the UK and claimed asylum there, before she was sent back to Ireland. She claimed asylum in Ireland in November 2011.

The Malawian left Ireland for the UK again but was arrested there in 2014, and returned to Ireland in May 2014.

The revelations caused the Social Democrats to carry out an investigation, which led to it correcting her biography.

Three members of the party’s national executive resigned in protest at the inquiry, feeling it was unfair on Kisyombe.

Kisyombe was granted leave to remain in Ireland in the summer of 2019 around the same time that her twin children, who moved to Ireland some years after her, were granted international protection.

Last week, Gary Gannon, who has been described as Kisyombe’s mentor, said he did not want to comment on her assault case — but said she was no longer a member of the party. Kisyombe posted a picture on Instagram of her in the Dáil as Gannon’s guest in January.

The woman assaulted by Kisyombe is Svitlana Voloshchuk, a 46-year-old mother of three. She is originally from Ukraine but has lived in Ireland for over 20 years and has Irish citizenship.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent after the hearing, Voloshchuk — who is now a managerial assistant — said she had never experienced anything like the physical assault from Kisyombe in her 12 years working as the Balseskin reception centre for asylum seekers.

Voloshchuk was supported at the hearing by a group of co -workers from the reception centre in north Dublin. They described how, on the morning of February 21, 2019, Kisyombe had asked for paper cups from the centre’s kitchen — but none were available.

A colleague of Voloshchuk’s said Kisyombe returned shortly after to the kitchen to show she had been able to obtain a stack of the cups from “the office”.

Voloshchuk said she did not know Kisyombe at the time, and was unaware of this earlier encounter with her colleague. When she saw Kisyombe walking away with the cups she said she left the kitchen to ask where she had taken them from.

“I said: ‘Excuse me, please. Where did you get those cups?’ She did not answer. So I started again. ‘Excuse me...’ She turned around, looked and then just started running at me.

“She was silent, she didn’t say anything. And she grabbed me and started pulling and grabbing me on my arm. It all happened very fast. I had bruises the next day.

“I had not expected it. After that she tried to grab me and pull me to the office. But I didn’t know what she wanted to do with me at that second. I was trying to remove her hand.

"It was scary. I didn’t know what she wanted to do to me.”

A male colleague said he heard calls for help from Voloshchuk’s female colleague and he rushed down to see Kisyombe “dragging, dragging and dragging at Svitlana”.

“I ran over and shouted: ‘Get your hands off her.’ She [Kisyombe] said: ‘She hit me first.’”

The male colleague said he was able to check the CCTV footage which showed this claim against Voloshchuk was completely untrue.

“She grabbed me several times,” said Voloshchuk. “It felt like it was so strong, her hands. I don’t remember pain — but I remember being scared because I didn’t know what she wanted to do with me.”

​Voloshchuk said she was forced to take three months off work to deal with the stress and anxiety caused by the attack.

When she returned to work, she said she would hide in the kitchen whenever she heard Kisyombe approach.

She said she felt scared again of Kisyombe after seeing her in court, and did not understand what the caution process — which is supposed to take the views of victims into account — meant.

“I feel like she has been playing some game,” said Voloshchuk. “I didn’t know she turned this [caution] down already.”

The Ukrainian mother of three said she believed the Kisyombe portrayed in many media appearances is “fake”.

“I feel when I see that, that it’s all fake, it’s not real,” she said. “Some people can play that game. but I can’t.

"She’s a fake person who starts crying and turns around and starts blaming someone, until someone believes her. On that day she started blaming me, saying it’s my fault. I do not believe a person who just turns like that, starts crying, blames me and then says: ‘Poor me.’

“I was asked if I’d take an apology — but I can’t. There’s no excuse for what she did.”

After the case, Kisyombe posted a quote from Nelson Mandela on Twitter about triumphing over one’s fears. An accompanying statement said she was fighting “powerful people”.

“It was me alone against the whole organisation that came in organised to impose fear into me,” she claimed, adding that she stood firm in her beliefs.

Kisyombe did not respond to a request to comment on the assault on Voloshchuk.