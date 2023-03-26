| 6.8°C Dublin

‘Mum of the Year’ who ran for Social Democrats accepts caution over assault on kitchen worker in reception centre for asylum seekers

Ellie Kisyombe ran in local election but her campaign stalled when it was revealed she had given false information

Mark Tighe Twitter Email

Ellie Kisyombe, a high-profile campaigner and former Social Democrats local election candidate, has agreed to accept an adult caution for assaulting a Ukrainian kitchen assistant in 2019.

Kisyombe was awarded the Mum of the Year award by Women’s Way magazine last year and runs the Ellie’s Kitchen sauce and catering business.

