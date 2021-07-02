Mum of teen Jeni Larmour determined to clear daughter’s name after court drug slur

The mother of teenager Jeni Larmour - who was found dead at her Newcastle University halls of residence in October – said she “won’t stop” until she clears her daughter’s name after she was accused of obtaining drugs in court and showing how they should be taken.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Mrs Larmour also said she has written to the Crown Prosecution Service to ask a number of questions around the court proceedings.

Leeds man Kavir Kalliecharan admitted drugs offences and was given a conditional discharge. It was claimed in court Jeni had obtained the drugs, something her mother disputes.

“Jeni wasn’t there to tell her story [in court],” Sandra Larmour said.

"They discussed Kavir’s merits and his excelling and his background. There was nobody who stood up and talked about the excellent person Jeni was.

“I won’t stop until I get satisfaction that I have done as much as I can to, number one, clear Jeni’s name, and number two, to ensure that justice is served.

“The last few days have been very traumatic. It has been very heartbreaking. I do believe in my heart I will get justice in the end, I just need to persevere, and I intend to do that.”

The 18-year-old former deputy head girl at The Royal School Armagh, was found unconscious on October 3 2020 at her halls of residence in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

An inquest revealed she'd died from taking "unknown substances".

Jeni had just moved to the city to study architecture and urban planning.

Subsequent court proceedings heard how Kalliecharan (19), of Coleridge Close, Leeds, was in the flat with her on the night in question.

It was claimed in court, Jeni provided produced drugs which the two took after she demonstrated how to take, which the family rejects.

Kalliecharan, the court was told, took ill and passed out. When he came around he found her on the room floor and raised the alarm before starting CPR.

In April, the court case against Kalliecharan was adjourned for eight weeks while the CPS reviewed “the severity of the charges" against him.

When the case resumed in June, Kalliecharan pleaded guilty to possessing MDMA, ketamine and cannabis at Newcastle University’s Park View Student Village on the day in question.

Kalliecharan had the drug charges against him dealt with by way of conditional discharge for two years and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.

Sandra Larmour said she met with the judge following the trial and was told their “hands were tied” on the sentence handed down.

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines set out in legislation.

Mrs Larmour said the experience was traumatic and she was determined to “get justice” for her daughter.

“When the police first contacted me at 11.30pm that evening, they just said that they were coming to the room to talk to me,” she said.

“I remember I lifted my handbag and my coat and set it on the bed and said: ‘Jeni, whatever it is you’ve done we’ll sort it’, but I knew in my heart it wasn’t good news.

“From the post-mortem I have been told she had taken, or was given, ketamine. I just couldn't believe it. If she had been a few weeks into her university course, I maybe would have been thinking to myself: ‘Jeni, what have you got into? Jeni, what has happened?”.

“I can categorically stand over anything I say about my daughter. We had a very close relationship she told me a lot of things other girls wouldn’t tell their mummies.

“I knew that Jeni wouldn’t have taken them [drugs] willingly.

“I have written to the CPS and in that letter I asked for a review of their previous review and I have put 11 additional questions to them, mainly around what had happened on the day of the court case.”

Mrs Larmour rejected the inference made in court that her daughter had obtained the drugs.

“The inference was that Jenny had been in Newcastle for a couple of days which would have given her the opportunity to perhaps purchase some drugs,” she added.

“We left [Northern Ireland] on the Thursday, we got a flight over to Newcastle, went directly from the airport to the hotel room and Jeni was with me at all times. I have absolutely no reason to doubt my daughter."