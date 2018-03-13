Mum of baby asked accused 'what have you done?' after arriving at house on day infant died
When baby Joshua Tighe's mother arrived at the house where the six-month-old had died she turned to the boy's father and asked him: "What have you done?", a court heard today.
John Tighe (40) of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo denies murdering Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on June 1, 2013. He has pleaded not guilty and is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.
This morning the trial heard from Sergeant Alan Ryan who told prosecuting counsel Paul Murray SC that he arrived at Mr Tighe's home on June 1, shortly after Joshua had been declared dead.
The baby's mother Natasha Sussbier arrived shortly afterwards. Sgt Ryan recalled she was distressed and said to Mr Tighe: "What happened? What have you done?"
Mr Tighe responded that he was changing Joshua's nappy, went to the toilet and when he returned the baby had difficulty breathing and Mr Tighe believed he must have swallowed something.
The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of nine women and three men.
Online Editors