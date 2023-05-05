Mum ‘lost it’ in Lidl and headbutted shopper in face after row about skipping queue
Eimear Cotter
A hairdresser headbutted a shopper in the face after a row about skipping a queue, a court has heard.
Latest Courts
New mother used crutch to smash front window of flat
Security man caused gardaí ‘a lot of trouble’ during his arrest
Mum ‘lost it’ in Lidl and headbutted shopper in face after row about skipping queue
LATEST | High Court dismisses Ammi Burke’s case due to her conduct
Dublin Bus driver awarded €43k after suffering electric shock while working as hospital cleaner
Brother of Drogheda feud victim Carberry to be sentenced over €1.5m drugs bust
Tattoo of man accused of robbery that led to garda’s murder to be used as evidence
€20,000 payout for mother who suffered panic attack and soft tissue injury after minor car collision
Trial for alleged drug dealer who shut door in garda’s face
Men drove to Dublin to buy cannabis
Top Stories
Meet the teacher who mastered the art of converting four bedsits into one family home
Tanya Sweeney: I’ve been wishing away too much of my daughter’s earliest years, and now there’s no going back
More interest rate rises still to come this year, AIB boss warns borrowers
‘Boss’ Bruce Springsteen returns to his adopted home in renewal of long love affair with Ireland
Latest NewsMore
No sign of support in nationalist heartland for Michelle O’Neill’s presence at King Charles’ coronation
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag bemoans ‘annoying’ last-gasp defeat at Brighton
Far-right activists planning anti-refugee protest in Portrush told ‘you are not welcome’
Lord Mayor of Westminster says coronation is all about people coming together
UK Conservatives suffer 'terrible' night with local election losses
Eight dead in second Serbian shooting, police hunt killer
‘I would not be a singer/songwriter had I not gone to Whelan’s and watched Damien Rice play’ – Ed Sheeran tells Ryan Tubridy
Sara Baume: ‘I’d never call myself British but I’m not ashamed of my heritage’
Goodbye Eastern Europe by Jacob Mikanowski and A Kidnapped West by Milan Kundera: Why the West sees Eastern Europe as its poor relation
Something Terrible Happened Last Night by Sam Blake:Private school, pampered kids and a fun murder-mystery