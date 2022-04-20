Mum let criminals use her Revolut account to launder money

A MONEY mule who let criminals use her account for the transfer of €3,000 had been out of work and going through a “tough time” during the Covid-19 pandemic, a court heard.

Mother-of-one Adrienne Carney was caught after gardaí found a 32-page text conversation on a seized phone in which the use of her Revolut account “for reward” was discussed.

Judge Gerard Jones fined her €100, saying he was being lenient as she had not been paid what she was promised for the offence and had no similar previous convictions.

Carney, with an address at Castletown, Leixlip, Co Kildare pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Blanchardstown District Court heard a mobile phone was seized in the course of a search in Lucan on April 17, 2020.

This phone was examined and information was obtained from it that related to money laundering through a Revolut account.

There was a WhatsApp conversation between the accused and the owner of the phone.

This referred to the use of Carney’s account for gain. €3,000 was transferred into the accused’s Revolut account and the money was withdrawn in several transactions on the same day.

It was a “money mule case” where an account was allowed to be used for money laundering, a garda sergeant told the court.

The accused was to receive payment but gardaí did not believe that she did get paid.

The accused had fallen on tough times during Covid, her lawyer said.

However, she was aware this was not an excuse and she was ashamed of her actions.

Carney had made admissions to the gardaí and was fully co-operative with the investigation.

She was now working and her life was “back on track”.

Fining her, Judge Jones said he was being lenient as the accused was not paid “for this endeavour”.