Mum jailed for stealing hair straighteners from city salon

A MOTHER-of-one who stole hair straighteners during a burglary at a city centre hair salon has been jailed for five months.

Sabrina Lindsey (34), who had more than 100 prior convictions, took a total of €329 worth of property after getting into the premises with an accomplice, a court heard.

Judge Ann Ryan sentenced her when she appeared in Dublin District Court.

Lindsey, with an address at Pearse House, Pearse Street, Dublin pleaded guilty to a burglary on May 3, 2019.

A garda sergeant told the court two women entered Camilla’s Hair Salon on Capel Street through an unlocked door and stole property including hair straighteners. The goods were not recovered.

Lindsey had 112 previous convictions for offences including burglary.

She accepted her wrongdoing and “appalling record”, her lawyer said.

She had had a tough upbringing and addiction issues from a very early age.

Lindsey was already serving a sentence when she appeared in court, with a release date in September 2022.

Judge Ryan said the court had to take account of the fact that the accused had a lot of past convictions.



