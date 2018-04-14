A woman who helped to steal a trolley full of groceries has promised “never to come out to Rathfarnham again”.

Mum felt 'obliged' to steal trolley full of groceries from Lidl to get a lift home

Rose Gavin (27) was dependent on others for a lift and felt obliged to take part in the theft while her accomplice, Bridget Mongan (23), got involved because she was under financial pressure.

A third accomplice is still before the courts. Judge Patricia McNamara ordered both women to donate €200 to Temple Street Children’s Hospital and said she would apply the Probation Act.

Mongan, of Moyne Park, Baldoyle, and Gavin, of St Berach’s Place, Kilbarrack, admitted before Tallaght District Court to stealing groceries worth €200 from Lidl in Rathfarnham last August 23. Det Gda Austin Larkin said a number of people went into Lidl, filled a trolley and walked out without paying.

Gda Larkin said Mongan helped to fill the trolley while Gavin stood at the door keeping it open as another individual pushed the trolley outside. He said gardai stopped a vehicle a short distance away and the groceries were recovered.

The detective accepted that neither woman was the instigator in the theft. Defence solicitor Anne Fitz- gibbon said Gavin was a mother of two children and her husband was in prison.

Ms Fitzgibbon said Gavin had a low IQ and was easily led. She was “a good hearted person” and got involved in this incident as she was relying on other people for a lift and felt she had no choice but to join in.

Ms Fitzgibbon said Gavin promised gardai at the scene to “never come out to Rathfarnham again”.

In relation to Mongan, Ms Fitzgibbon said she was a separated mother-of-one. At the time of this incident she was under pressure to get money.

