A MOTHER-of-one went into a cafe and emptied the contents of a tip jar into her handbag, a court has heard.

Mum emptied cash from cafe's tip-jar into her handbag

Sandra Ryan (46) returned just €7 of the €34 she had stolen when staff confronted her.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave her a six-month suspended sentence at Dublin District Court.

Ryan pleaded guilty to theft of the cash at the, Phibsborough Mall, last September 1.

Garda Caroline Purcell told the court the accused went to the cafe on the day in question and emptied the contents of the tip jar into her handbag.

She was confronted by staff and handed back €7, but the rest was not recovered. She was later arrested nearby.

Ryan had two previous convictions, including one for theft.

The accused had developed health problems in the last number of years.

She was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy but was now in remission, her barrister Donal Pattison said.

She had been in a "very desperate situation and in a very bad place", he added.

Ryan's partner had passed away very suddenly recently and the offence was a reaction to that.

She was involved in a project in which women assisted other women in detoxing.

Ryan - of Craigie Court, Finglas - was in receipt of €200 a week in social welfare, Mr Pattison said.

Judge Smyth said Ryan had been afforded an opportunity to come up with compensation in relation to a previous case and she did not do that.

