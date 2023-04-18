Mum caught with stolen baby formula struck security man

A mum-of-three assaulted a supermarket security man who stopped her trying to leave the shop with stolen baby formula and groceries.

Teresa Dorman (36) struck the doorman during a scuffle when he confronted her over the theft at a Dublin city centre store, a court heard.

Dorman had wrongly believed she was being treated unfairly at the time.

Judge John King adjourned the case for a victim impact statement and a probation report on the accused. Dorman, of Forest Lawns, Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to assaulting the security guard, theft of groceries and possession of three tubs of stolen SMA baby formula.

Dublin District Court heard a garda on duty at Talbot Street at 4.43pm on May 29 last year saw a struggle taking place between the accused and a staff member at Tesco.

Dorman struck the security man in a bid to get away with some stolen property, the garda told the court.

The accused was compliant and apologetic for her behaviour when arrested, the court heard.

Separately, Dorman was stopped at Jervis Street on June 25 and had various household items in shopping bags.

When asked where she bought them, she told gardaí it was at different locations but she had no receipts. She admitted another charge of possession of stolen property arising from that incident.

The accused had 12 previous convictions.

The assault incident “could be described as a scuffle”, Dorman’s lawyer said. She had wrongly perceived the security man to have been “acting toward her in a way that was unfair”, the court heard.

The lawyer asked the judge to take account of the fact that the man was uninjured.

Dorman had been going through a difficult period after she was told she had to vacate her property and was “thrown into” homeless accommodation. She was using drugs and things “just got out of hand”, her lawyer said.

Things had now “settled dramatically for Ms Dorman”, who had been involved with the drugs treatment court.

Judge King said a victim impact statement and up-to-date probation report would be needed before he could finalise the case.

He remanded the accused on continuing bail, to appear in court again on a date in June.

The charges were under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person and Theft and Fraud Offences acts.