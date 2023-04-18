| 9.5°C Dublin

Mum caught with stolen baby formula struck security man

Andrew Phelan

A mum-of-three assaulted a supermarket security man who stopped her trying to leave the shop with stolen baby formula and groceries.

Teresa Dorman (36) struck the doorman during a scuffle when he confronted her over the theft at a Dublin city centre store, a court heard.

