Gardai caught a mother-of-one “red-handed” as she walked into a Cash For Gold shop with a bag filled with more than €50,000 worth of stolen jewellery, it has been alleged.

Mum allegedly caught 'red-handed' with €50k worth of stolen jewellery at Cash For Gold shop

Kathleen Kiely (30) is alleged to have had the bag when she was arrested by gardai investigating the theft of around €250,000 worth of jewellery in a burglary.

A court heard the driver of the car she went to the scene with, Michael Maughan (23) was also arrested and both were charged with having stolen property. Judge Gerry Jones refused to grant them bail at Dublin District Court.

Ms Kiely, of Lymington Avenue, London and Mr Maughan, from Hazel Hills, Tallaght, were both remanded in custody. Detective Garda Aidan Carroll said he arrested Ms Kiely yesterday and she made no reply to the charge after caution.

She was caught “red-handed” carrying a bag containing €50,000 worth of jewellery, as she walked into the Cash for Sale premises on Main Street, Tallaght on January 25 last, Det Gda Carroll said. Objecting to bail, he told Judge Jones the jewellery was the proceeds of a burglary.

Ms Kiely was a UK national and provided UK identification and an address there, Det Gda Carroll said. Documents found on her arrest indicated another UK address, he continued. Det Gda Carroll said the total value of property stolen in the burglary could be more than €250,000.

Ms Kiely told him she had been in the country for three days and had a flight booked to leave. He feared she would abscond if granted bail.

Det Gda Carroll told Judge Jones there were “at least two people if not more involved in the operation".

Asked if he believed Ms Kiely knew the whereabouts of the remaining jewellery, he replied: “my suspicion is that she would.” Defence barrister Donal Pattison applied for bail, saying there was no evidence Ms Kiely would not turn up in court. He said she was “terrified” at the prospect of being in custody and could be there for a year before the case is finalised.

Ms Kiely was prepared to live at an address in Ireland or in the UK and she gave evidence that she would abide by conditions. Diane McDonagh told the court her friend, Ms Kiely could stay at her address in Crumlin.

Judge Jones said it was difficult for a judge to refuse bail and that the “child will suffer more than anyone else,” but he had no choice. As the judge made his decision, Ms Kiely broke down in tears and begged: “please don’t do this.” Det Gda Redmond O’Leary of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said he arrested Mr Maughan who also made no reply after caution.

Garda O’Leary objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge, which carries a maximum 10 years in prison on conviction on indictment. Det Gda O’Leary said it was alleged Mr Maughan was found in possession of in excess of €50,000 worth of gold jewellery. Mr Maughan was allegedly seen driving a Volkswagen Golf at Main Street, Tallaght.

A woman passenger alighted from the car and made her way into the Cash For Gold shop on Main Street. It was alleged that Mr Maughan was in this woman’s company and was found in possession of two kilos of gold jewellery. When the gardai approached, Mr Maughan ran and was arrested after a foot chase.

It was believed that the jewellery was taken in the course of a burglary, with in excess of €100,000 worth recovered by gardai and more than €100,000 worth still outstanding, Det Gda O’Leary said. He believed Mr Maughan was aware of the location of the outstanding jewellery and would dispose of it if granted bail. There was CCTV evidence and there had been “a number of armed intervention” gardai as well as surveillance officers at the scene, Det Gda O’Leary said.

The outstanding jewellery included more than €50,000 worth of pearls. Defence solicitor Padraig O’Donovan said Mr Maughan was not charged with burglary, but with handling in excess of €50,000 worth of jewellery. Det Gda O’Leary told Mr O’Donovan Mr Maughan made “no admissions whatsoever.”

However, he said Mr Maughan “alluded in custody that he may know where it was.” Mr O’Donovan said his instructions were that “that didn’t occur at all” while the accused was being interviewed. “Not while he was being interviewed, no,” the garda said.

Judge Jones but refused bail, saying the detective believed that Mr Maughan “knows where that jewellery is and is not telling anyone.” Both accused will appear in court again on February 2.

