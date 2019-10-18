Mum accused of pouring boiling water over 18-month-old son is refused bail

A mother of two 18-month-old twin boys who allegedly poured boiling water over one of them, leaving him with 18pc scalds on his face and head, has been refused bail.

A Tusla worker told Blanchardstown District Court that the woman (36) repeatedly told her she wanted to kill her sons while holding a large knife.

Judge David McHugh heard that the child is now under armed guard in intensive care.

The west Dublin woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with assaulting the boy causing him harm at her address on October 9.

Garda Aishling Carroll told Judge McHugh that she was objecting to bail. She said it would be alleged that the woman, a mother-of-five, poured boiling water over one of her twin sons while she was on a supervised access visit from hospital.

Sergeant Geraldine McManigan said there was a fear that the accused would interfere with witnesses.

She said it would be alleged the woman made a number of threats to kill her children while on the access visit.

Gda Carroll told the woman's solicitor, Damien Coffey, that the woman had come to Ireland in 2002 and her husband had since left the country.

A Tusla worker told the court that she took the woman on a supervised access visit from the hospital to her home.

"She repeatedly asked me for access alone with her twin sons," she said.

"At one point she went in the kitchen with one of the boys. Then I heard the child crying.

"I went into the kitchen and she had flicked boiling water at the boy's face and head. He has 18pc scalds and is in intensive care with a tube in his mouth.

"The child was scalded. He was soaking wet. He was boiling hot.

"She said she wanted to kill her children and picked up a knife.

"The front door was locked but I opened it and then she locked it again.

"She was clearly saying that she wanted to kill her children."

Mr Coffey said his client has a Irish passport and had been admitted to a psychiatric unit.

Refusing bail, Judge McHugh said he was satisfied on the balance of probability that the woman would interfere with witnesses and that she represents a flight risk.

He remanded her in custody until next Tuesday, saying: "This lady appears to be suffering from acute psychiatric difficulties."

