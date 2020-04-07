Mum accused of pouring boiling water on toddler is charged with murder attempt

The woman is detained at the Central Mental Hospital

A mother accused of pouring boiling water over one of her 18-month-old twin sons has been charged with attempting to murder both children.

The woman (37) allegedly left one of the boys with 18pc scalding on his face and head, and held a knife while telling a Tusla worker she wanted to kill her sons.

She had been facing one count of assault causing harm to one of the children, but yesterday the more serious charges of attempted murder of both children were brought against her.

Judge Colin Daly remanded the accused in custody, to appear in court again next week.

The woman, who cannot be named, is detained at the Central Mental Hospital.

Yesterday, Garda Aisling Carroll told Dublin District Court the accused made no reply to either charge after caution.

The offences are alleged to have happened at her home in the west of the city on October 9 last year.

The woman had been refused bail when she first appeared in Blanchardstown District Court at the time.

Objecting to bail at last October's hearing in Blanchardstown District Court, Garda Carroll said it would be alleged that the woman, a mother of five, poured boiling water over one of her twin sons while she was on a supervised access visit from hospital.

Garda Sergeant Geraldine McManigan said there was a fear the accused would interfere with witnesses.

She said it would be alleged the woman made a number of threats to kill her children while on the access visit.

Garda Carroll said the accused had come to Ireland in 2002 and her husband had since left the country.

A Tusla worker told the court she took the woman on a supervised access visit from the hospital to her home.

"She repeatedly asked me for access alone with her twin sons," she said.

"At one point she went in the kitchen with one of the boys. Then I heard the child crying," the Tusla worker said.

Soaking

"I went into the kitchen and she had flicked boiling water at the boy's face and head.

"He has 18pc scalds and is in intensive care with a tube in his mouth. The child was scalded. He was soaking wet. He was boiling hot.

"She said she wanted to kill her children and picked up a knife. The front door was locked, but I opened it and then she locked it again. She was clearly saying that she wanted to kill her children."

Defence solicitor Damien Coffey said at the time his client had an Irish passport and had been admitted to a psychiatric unit.

Refusing bail at the October hearing, Judge David McHugh said: "This lady appears to be suffering from acute psychiatric difficulties."

The accused will be sent forward for trial when a book of evidence is ready.

Irish Independent