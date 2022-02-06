A MOTHER-of-three has been spared jail for attacking a female security guard who was beaten on a city street after confronting suspected shoplifters.

Zara Kelly (36) scratched and punched the doorwoman as she lay on the ground being kicked in the ribcage by a male accomplice, a court heard.

Kelly was addicted to “every drug imaginable” at the time she took part in the attack in Dublin city centre.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave her a nine-month suspended sentence after hearing she had since got off drugs and “turned her life around”.

Kelly from Ballyogan Avenue, Carrickmines pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman, causing her harm.

Dublin District Court heard the victim was attacked at Guiney’s shop on Talbot Street on September 1, 2020.

She had stopped a man and woman on suspicion of shoplifting when the pair became aggressive, getting into a fight with her that spilled out onto the street.

The security woman alleged the man had kicked her a number of times in the ribcage while she was on the ground and Kelly “scratched and punched” her during the attack.

The assailants fled the scene but were located and arrested.

Kelly denied the allegations in interview but there were independent witnesses.

The security woman suffered cuts to the face and bruising to her ribs.

At the time of the incident, Kelly had “horrendous addiction issues,” her lawyer said.

There had since been a “period of self-reflection” for Kelly, who “apologised profusely” to the victim.

She had now “completely and utterly turned her life around,” and was drug free.

Kelly had €350 in compensation.

Judge Smyth suspended the sentence for two years and put the accused on a peace bond for a year.

A co-accused man has pleaded not guilty and his case will be heard on a later date.