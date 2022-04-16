Mum (35) stole 23 large Dairy Milk bars, six steaks and two shoulders of lamb from Tesco, courts hears

A mother of two was caught with 23 stolen Dairy Milk chocolate bars after she shoplifted steak and lamb from a supermarket.

Melissa McMahon (35) had her case referred by a judge to the drug treatment court.

McMahon, with an address at a Dublin hostel, pleaded guilty to theft offences.

A garda sergeant told Dublin District Court the accused went to Tesco on Fleet Street on July 28 last year and stole six steaks and two shoulders of lamb from a fridge.

She was stopped by security, gardaí were called and the theft was captured on CCTV.

When arrested and brought to Pearse Street garda station, McMahon had 23 large bars of Dairy Milk on her, the sergeant said.

The total value of the stolen goods was €76 and all property was recovered and returned to the shop.

The accused had three previous convictions for offences including theft.

McMahon had suffered a brain injury in an accident, her lawyer said.

She was making efforts to deal with the addiction issue, was on methadone and seeing a drug counsellor.

Judge Paula Murphy adjourned the case to the drugs court for next week