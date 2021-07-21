Mum (35) assaulted ex-partner and his friend in Covid argument

A MUM who assaulted her ex-partner and his friend was concerned he was not adhering to social distancing guidelines as the couple have a child with cerebral palsy.

Michelle Green (35) “launched” at the female victim and grabbed her by the throat and hit her ex-partner on the arm when he got between the pair.

Judge Cephas Power said he would apply the probation act if Green paid €1,000 compensation.

The defendant, of Lynwood, Hayestown, Naul, Co Dublin, admitted assaulting her ex-partner and seriously assaulting her ex-partner’s friend at The Gallery, Donabate on June 6, 2020.

Garda Laura Owens told Swords District Court that Ms Green went to her ex-partner’s apartment. There was an altercation and Ms Green started cursing at them.

Ms Green “launched herself” at the female victim, hitting her and grabbing her by the throat, the garda said.

Her ex-partner intervened to get Ms Green off his friend, and he too was hit.

Gda Owens said the male victim had a minor slash to his upper arm while the female victim suffered bruising and swelling to the neck, but she had completely recovered.

Ms Green’s lawyer said she disputed what had happened in the apartment but accepted her reactions were wrong.

He said Ms Green had three children with her ex-partner, one of whom has cerebral palsy.

At the time of this incident the country was in the throes of Covid-19, he said.

Ms Green had been housebound with her children for three months, was highly stressed and very concerned about the potential affect of Covid-19 on them, particularly her child with special needs.

Ms Green had wanted to speak to her ex-partner about her concerns about social distancing, he said.

Gda Owens said the female victim told gardaí she was delivering groceries after her friend had an operation.​​​​​​