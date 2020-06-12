Ms Justice Mary Irvine nominated as first female President of the High Court

The representative body for solicitors has welcomed the nomination today of Supreme Court Judge Ms Justice Mary Irvine to the position of President of the High Court.

The nomination was approved by ministers at today's Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle.

Currently, a judge of the Supreme Court, Ms Justice Irvine will be formally appointed to the position by President Michael D Higgins.

Ms Justice Irvine will be the first woman to be nominated for this role.

The position will become vacant when Mr Justice Peter Kelly retires on 18 June.

Michele O’Boyle, President of the Law Society of Ireland, said: “I welcome in the warmest of terms this nomination of Ms Justice Mary Irvine both as an outstandingly-able judge and as the first woman in history to hold this absolutely key role in the Irish judiciary.”

“She will bring the qualities of independence, deep legal knowledge and insight that have characterised her distinguished career as a judge.”

Ms Justice Irvine was appointed to the Supreme Court as a judge in 2019.

Prior to that appointment, she was best known by the general public as the chair of the Cervical Check Tribunal that was established by the Government in 2018 to hear and determine claims made outside of the court process arising from acts of negligence on the part of Cervical Check as provided for in the Cervical Tribunal Act 2019.

She was also appointed as a judge to the Appeal Court in 2014 after a stint as a High Court judge in which she was in charge of the Personal Injuries list from 2009 to 2014. During her tenure as a High Court Judge, she was responsible for the determination of all Garda compensation claims against the State.

She also chaired the Working Group on Medical Negligence and Periodic Payments established by the President of the High Court in 2010 to “ examine the system within the courts for the management of claims for damages arising out of alleged medical negligence and to identify shortcomings in that system,” according to the Courts Service.

Ms Justice Irvine was born in Dublin and graduated from UCD and the Honourable Society of King's Inns before she was called to the Bar of Ireland in 1978 and to the Inner Bar in 1996.

As a member of the Inner Bar, she specialised in medical law and was the legal assessor to the Fitness to Practice Committees of both the Medical Council and An Bord Altranais.

