Patrick Quirke, who was jailed for life for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan, has been given leave to appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court.

The decision came after Quirke appealed against a Court of Appeal decision not to overturn his conviction or grant him a new trial.

The Court of Appeal rejected 52 grounds of appeal in the high-profile case, which became known as the 'Mr Moonlight' trial.

It found the trial judge took the correct approach in dealing with admissibility of evidence in the case.

However, the Supreme Court has now said it will hear a further appeal on two grounds, which it found to be matters of general public importance.

The first relates to the extent of any requirement to identify what might be searched for when applying for a search warrant.

The second relates to the discretion vested in the Director of Public Prosecutions as to what witnesses she calls at trial, with particular reference to expert witnesses.

In a determination published today, the Supreme Court said these issues may arise in other criminal trials in the future, and it would be in the public interest to obtain further clarity.

More to follow.