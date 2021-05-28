Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell to become next Chief Justice

Supreme Court judge Donal O’Donnell will become the country’s next Chief Justice later this year.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys brought his name to Cabinet today where his nomination was approved by ministers.

The 63-year-old will replace current Chief Justice Frank Clarke, who is due to retire in October on reaching the age of 70.

The announcement of his replacement came earlier than expected.

Legal sources said Mr Justice Clarke had sought an early decision on his successor as he wants to have a significant handover period due to the challenges facing the legal system as a result of the pandemic.

Belfast-born Mr Justice O’Donnell was considered the front-runner for the role and his nomination will come as no surprise to the legal community.

He has been a Supreme Court judge since 2010.

Mr Justice O’Donnell has the distinction of being one of the very few practising barristers to have been directly appointed from the bar to the country’s highest court.

He was educated at University College Dublin, King’s Inns and the University of Virginia.

Mr Justice O'Donnell was called to the Bar of Ireland in 1982, commenced practice in 1983 and was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1989.

In 1995, he was appointed a senior counsel and practised in all of the courts of Ireland, in the Court of Justice of the European Union and in the European Court of Human Rights.

He was an acknowledged expert on constitutional law, but had a wide practice, which included commercial, employment and contract law, and was a member of the Law Reform Commission from 2005 to 2012.

Mr Justice O’Donnell was a director of Our Lady's Hospice from 2009 to 2014.

His father, Lord Justice Turlough O'Donnell, was a member of the Northern Ireland High Court and the Court of Appeal between 1971 and 1990 and was later a member of the Law Reform Commission.