Mr Flashy's enforcer Capper jailed for two horror pub assaults

A key member of one of the capital’s most dangerous gangs was yesterday jailed for three-and-a-half years for taking part in two savage assaults in Dublin city centre pubs.

While he was described yesterday in court “as an almost genius of a football player”, Scott Capper (30) is considered the right-hand man and a key enforcer for the Finglas drugs boss nicknamed ‘Mr Flashy’ (26).

“Capper has acted as muscle for this gang for years – they are an organisation that has over 20 core members and this individual would be one of the most important members,” a source told the Herald.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that he punched the first victim, Jaroslaw Gaska, in the face, breaking his jaw, when the man touched Capper’s girlfriend’s hair after admiring it and telling her it was lovely.

Two months later, Capper punched Nevil Picton “in an uppercut fashion”, in an unprovoked assault.

Capper, of Cappagh Green, Finglas, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Mr Gaska at The Morgan Hotel, Fleet Street, Dublin 2, on August 8, 2016, and assault causing harm to Mr Picton at Sin nightclub, Temple Bar, on October 2, 2016.

Before yesterday, Capper’s most serious criminal conviction was for his role in a major violent disorder incident at the Cardiffsbridge Road, Finglas, on October 19, 2017.

This brutal brawl, in which his mob fought with associates of gang rival David ‘SOS’ Mulvey, inflamed the bitter Finglas feud which led to dozens of violent incidents in the months after it.

He received a nine-month prison sentence for his role in this at Dublin Circuit Court in May of last year.

Before he received that jail sentence, Capper was refused bail after gardai outlined the serious nature of the feud he is involved in, which led to multiple firearms incidents and threats to life.

He had 46 previous convictions, including a two-year suspended sentence, handed down in December 2016, for assault causing harm on Dublin’s Henry Street in May 2015.

His other offences include possession of drugs and violent disorder, as well road traffic and public order offences.

The burly gangster is a key member of a Finglas organised crime gang which has close traditional links to the Kinahan cartel and was involved in a feud over drug-dealing turf with a rival gang with links to the Hutch gang.

At the height of the Finglas feud, gardai were advised by their management not to approach the mobsters unless they were armed.

Since the Finglas feud eased last year, Capper and his associates have become involved in the out-of-control dispute in the Corduff area of west Dublin where they have backed in with a mob which has close links to the infamous Westies gang who terrorised the capital almost two decades ago.

Capper also had close links to Coolock drug dealer Sean Little, who was shot dead near Balbriggan in May, and Zach Parker, who was fatally shot in Swords in January.

Capper showed up at the Parker funeral with his close pal ‘Mr Flashy’ as well as another of his closest associates, a 27-year-old suspected hitman who is the chief suspect in the feud shooting of Hutch gangster James ‘Mago’ Gately in a botched murder attempt in Clonshaugh in May 2017.

However, sources have said Capper and the suspected hitman have had a “big falling out” over money and other matters in recent weeks and the other criminal is now based abroad.

With now-slain Sean Little also in attendance at the Parker funeral, sources at the time said that their presence showed the close links that have developed among gangs based in Swords, Ballymun, Finglas and Coolock in the northside’s lucrative drugs trade.

They were described as the “new generation” of Irish criminals.

