‘Mr Flashy’ enforcer jailed over €50,000 cash box robbery

A key enforcer for a Dublin drugs boss has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for stealing almost €50,000 in a cash box from a security worker outside a bank in Co Westmeath two years ago.

Scott Capper, who had trials with a number of leading English football clubs and was previously described as “an almost genius of a football player” is considered the right-hand man and a key enforcer for the Finglas drugs boss nicknamed ‘Mr Flashy’, whose gang has links to the Kinahan cartel.

Capper (27) pleaded guilty to a charge of the theft of €49,775 from a GSLS security guard outside the Bank of Ireland on Blackhall Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath on May 3, 2019.

Capper, a single man from Cappagh Green, Finglas, was identified after his DNA was linked to a tracksuit bottoms that he was seen abandoning by a Waterways Ireland employee under a bridge on the Royal Canal after abandoning the getaway vehicle used in the incident.

Mobile phone data from a handset seized from Capper after he was arrested in a hotel in Athlone three days after the theft also placed him at the scene of the crime and the location of a burnt-out getaway vehicle.

Detective Garda Aidan O’Reilly told Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court that an individual wearing a high-viz jacket had jumped out of a black BMW estate, which had pulled up at speed outside the bank, and threatened the security official to drop the cash box.

He told counsel for the DPP, John Hayden, SC that no weapons or violence were used during the incident.

Det Garda O’Reilly said the BMW used in the theft was discovered burnt out about six miles outside Mullingar near the Royal Canal at Sonna, Co Westmeath, when those involved made their getaway in another vehicle using back roads to return to Dublin.

He said CCTV footage has also captured the same bright coloured clothing that had been worn by Capper.

The court heard the cash-box was subsequently found on farmland near Sonna but the money was never recovered.

Det Garda O’Reilly said it appeared that two security fobs needed to open the cash-box had been used to take out the money within six minutes of it being stolen.

Capper has 51 previous convictions and is currently serving a three-and-a-half year jail sentence after being convicted on two counts of assault causing harm in relation to attacks on innocent victims in Temple Bar in October 2016.

Counsel for Capper, John Fitzgerald SC, said his client was a talented footballer who had gone on trial with a number of leading English soccer clubs before his sporting career was curtailed by a knee injury and his life “spun out of control.”

The court heard he developed a cocaine addiction where he was spending up to €500 a day on drugs.

Mr Fitzgerald said the theft in Mullingar was the result of his client’s desperate need for money to feed his drug habit.

The barrister said Capper was determined that the sentence he would receive for the offence would be his last one as he wanted to return to a structured life.

“The money was not used to fund a lavish lifestyle,” he added.

Sentencing Capper to four years in prison, Judge Keenan Johnson suspended the final 18 months on condition he submit himself to the supervision of the Probation Service on release and engage with drug counselling while remaining drug free.

The judge said aggravating factors were the element of planning to the offence and the fact that the cash was never recovered.

He observed Capper was another of many young lives which were destroyed by drugs, which he described as “the greatest scourge on society.”

The term of imprisonment is due to run consecutively from Capper’s release date of December 21 for his current jail sentence.

He was previously jailed for three and a half years for two serious assaults in Dublin pubs, and for nine months for his part in a gang brawl in Finglas in 2017.

Another co-accused, Shane Flanagan, is due to face sentencing for his role in the theft later this autumn.