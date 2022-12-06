| 5.5°C Dublin

Mountjoy inmates discovered convicted murderer Trevor Corr ‘freezing cold’ in his cell

Mountjoy Prison. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mountjoy Prison. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mountjoy Prison. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mountjoy Prison. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Louise Roseingrave

Mountjoy prison inmates found convicted murderer Trevor Corr freezing cold in his cell and raised the alarm, before it was determined he was dead.

An inquest today heard how Corr (41) was found by two of his inmate friends.

