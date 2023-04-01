| 10°C Dublin

Mountjoy inmate ‘headbutted prison guard in face in unprovoked attack’, court hears

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the production of a medical report on the alleged victim’s injuries.

Dublin's Mountjoy Prison

Dublin's Mountjoy Prison

Dublin's Mountjoy Prison

Dublin's Mountjoy Prison

Andrew Phelan

A MOUNTJOY inmate headbutted a prison guard in the face and repeatedly punched him in a “completely unprovoked attack”, it is alleged.

According to gardaí, Bernard Corrigan assaulted and injured the officer who had asked: “What did you say?” while the accused was with a group of other prisoners.

