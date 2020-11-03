Motorist who drove erratically around school car park was three times over drink-driving limit, court hears

A MOTORIST who drove erratically around a primary school car park was three times over the legal drink driving limit at the time, a court heard.

Gareth Conway (35) was an alcoholic and had less than 12 months to live, owing to the damage to his liver, his lawyer said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey disqualified him from driving for six years.

The defendant, with an address at Kelvin Close, Carrickhill in Portmarnock, admitted to charges of drunken driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

The incident took place at St Anne's National School in Portmarnock on September 26, 2019.

Garda James Lynch told Swords District Court that gardai were called to St Anne's school shortly after 4pm following reports that a man was driving erratically around the car park.

Gda Lynch said Conway was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he provided a breath specimen to gardai. The specimen produced a reading of 98mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

The garda also made the lawful demand for Conway to produce his driving licence and insurance but he failed to produce them.

The court heard that Conway had one previous conviction.

Defence solicitor Fiona D'Arcy said that Conway had apologised to the school, to the teachers and to gardai for his behaviour. She said he was very sorry for his behaviour.

The incident took place at the end of the day, and the pupils had already left for the evening, the court heard.

Ms D'Arcy said Conway had an alcohol addiction and was driving heavily at the time of this incident.

She said that he had liver damage and had been given less than 12 months to live.

Ms D'Arcy also said that Conway had been suffering mental health problems, and had been worried about the court case, which had been hanging over him for some time.

The solicitor asked Judge Dempsey to be as lenient as possible, saying Conway had other matters to deal with and just wanted to put this case behind him.

The defendant had also stopped drinking completely and was receiving treatment, Ms D’Arcy added.

