Motorist weaving between cars, doing speeds of 190km ‘was rushing home to see his wife’, court hears

A COURIER clocked doing speeds of 190kmh on the M1 Motorway was late leaving job training and was rushing to meet his wife, a court heard.

Wahaab Raheem (41) flashed other motorists to get out of his way, and if they did not do so, he undertook them.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a three-month sentence and disqualified Raheem from driving for two years.

The defendant, of Park Boulevard, French Park, Tyrrelstown, admitted two counts of dangerous driving, at Lissenhall and at Ballymun, on last December 6.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court that gardaí were on patrol when they saw a black Mercedes driving at speed on the M1 Motorway, southbound near Lusk.

Sgt McGarrity said Raheem was clocked doing speeds of 190kmh and was weaving in and out between cars.

Raheem flashed cars to move out of his way, and if they did not, he undertook them, the sergeant said.

The defendant was first observed at Lusk and it was nearly Finglas before he stopped, she added.

The court heard Raheem had two previous convictions and had been disqualified for driving for six months in 2019.

Defence solicitor Morgan Redmond said Raheem had been in Balbriggan training for a new job in a financial services company. The training went on late and he was rushing to meet his wife.

Mr Redmond said Raheem and his wife had three young children, and he was the sole provider for his family.

Mr Redmond said Raheem had since gotten a job in a logistics company as a courier.

In his evidence, Raheem apologised for his behaviour, saying he should not have been speeding but he was rushing home to his family.

Raheem asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying he had learnt his lesson and it would never happen again.

The judge said that at that sort of speed anything could have happened, and Raheem was lucky there was not an accident nor was anyone hurt.

He asked the defendant if he had been thinking of his family when he was undertaking other vehicles and flashing lights at them.

Raheem apologised again, saying he should not have been speeding.

Recognisances were set for an appeal.