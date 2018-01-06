A DRIVER damaged another motorist’s car and made threats to kill him and a female relative in a road rage incident.

Motorist took out knife and threatened to kill two people during 'terrifying' road rage incident

Edmund Whitston (38) also produced a knife in the course of damaging the man’s car.

Whitston initially claimed he produced the knife in “self-defence” but he later backtracked and took full responsibility for what had happened. The case was before Judge John Lindsay for sentencing after he had ordered a probation report.

Judge Lindsay further adjourned sentencing to allow Whitston to bring €2,500 compensation to court. The defendant, of Newlands Manor Green, Clondalkin, had admitted before Tallaght District

Court to counts of criminal damage, making threats to kill or cause serious harm and production of a knife during the course of a dispute. DAMAGED

The incident took place at the junction of the R136 Tallaght and Katharine Tynan Road on September 2, 2015. Whitston got involved in a dispute with another motorist.

He produced a Stanley knife and damaged the driver’s door panel and window of an Isuzu D-Max.

He also made threats to kill the other driver and a female passenger.

The damage totalled €970 and that money was in court, solicitor Michael Hennessy said. He added Whitston had completed bereavement counselling and an anger management course.

Judge Lindsay said the incident was “particularly terrifying” for the victims. He noted Whitston told a probation officer he was “reacting” in self-defence when the other driver produced a weapon.

Mr Hennessy said this was no longer the case and Whitston was taking “full responsibility” for what had happened. Adjourning the case for €2,500 compensation, Judge Lindsay said he would “keep an open mind” about sentencing.

