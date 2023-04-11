Motorist stole €1,000 of petrol in drive-offs

A motorist carried out 17 thefts of petrol in “drive-offs” from filling stations in Dublin, a court heard.

Maurice Byrne (49) stole fuel totalling more than €1,000 in the thefts from garages in the west of the city over a one-year period.

Judge Deirdre Gearty adjourned the case against him for full compensation to be paid to the petrol stations.

Byrne, with an address at Doris Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4 pleaded guilty to multiple theft charges.

Blanchardstown District Court heard there were 17 offences dating between January 30 and December 12 last year.

It was alleged he stole petrol from Circle K, Citywest 13 times, with further thefts at Circle Ks on Belgard Road, Tallaght and Ninth Lock Road, Clondalkin.

He was driving a grey Audi A4 at the time and the total value of petrol taken was €1,062. Byrne was the registered owner of the car.

Judge Gearty said she would be looking for “full restitution” to be made before the case is finalised. Byrne’s barrister said the defence was seeking more time to get the money.

The judge noted the plea of guilty and adjourned the case to a date in June.​