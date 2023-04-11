| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Motorist stole €1,000 of petrol in drive-offs

Maurice Byrne (49) stole the fuel over a one-year period. Stock image Expand

Close

Maurice Byrne (49) stole the fuel over a one-year period. Stock image

Maurice Byrne (49) stole the fuel over a one-year period. Stock image

Maurice Byrne (49) stole the fuel over a one-year period. Stock image

Andrew Phelan

A motorist carried out 17 thefts of petrol in “drive-offs” from filling stations in Dublin, a court heard.

Maurice Byrne (49) stole fuel totalling more than €1,000 in the thefts from garages in the west of the city over a one-year period.

Most Watched

Privacy