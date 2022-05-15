Motorist caught driving without insurance for fourth time is jailed for a month

A banned driver caught on the road without insurance for the fourth time has been jailed for a month.

Jamie Ivory (27) was already under a six-year disqualification and a suspended sentence when he was stopped.

Judge Gerard Jones handed down the sentence at Blanchardstown District Court.

Ivory, a father-of-one from Shangan Green, Santry Avenue, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to uninsured driving on March 8 last year.

Seized

The court heard gardaí on duty at the M50 northbound in Dublin 15 stopped Ivory driving a Volkswagen Passat.

He admitted he had no documents and the car was seized.

Ivory had three previous convictions for uninsured driving.

He was given a suspended sentence and six-year driving ban in 2020.

Ivory was cooperative at the scene and entered an early guilty plea, his lawyer said.

He was employed at an alcohol distribution centre, had worked through the pandemic and was saving to buy a home.

Ivory was contrite and had turned his life around, his lawyer said.

Judge Jones said a “straight up” one-month sentence was the best he could do in the circumstances.