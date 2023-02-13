| 8.6°C Dublin

Motorbike mechanic accused of capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan was ‘looking crazy’ after the garda was shot dead

Ryan Dunne

A motorbike mechanic accused of the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan was “looking crazy” after the garda was shot dead, a witness has told the Central Criminal Court.

The jury in the trial of Stephen Silver (46), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, also heard today that the gunshots sounded like “fireworks” on the night Gda Horkan was shot 11 times with his own gun at Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on June 17, 2020.

