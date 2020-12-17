Motor dealer carjacked after he stopped to help with roadside 'breakdown'

A DUBLIN motor dealer was carjacked when he stopped on a roadside to help a group of people who claimed their vehicle had broken down.

A man who was later caught driving the stolen car – but who is not alleged to have been involved in the theft – was jailed for five months.

The accused, father-of-three Michael Bayly (27), admitted unauthorised use of the car dealer’s Audi after he was spotted in it a short time after at a filling station 70km away.

Judge David McHugh sentenced him after he pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court.

He made the five months concurrent to a sentence Bayly was already serving.

Bayly, with an address at Cloverhill prison, pleaded guilty to unauthorised use of a vehicle at Dunleer service station.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said on October 1, 2018, the victim left his car dealership on the Naas Road in west Dublin in a black Audi when he was stopped by three men on the slip road.

They were with a Volkswagen Golf that appeared to have broken down and he stopped for them.

One of the men approached and asked if he could help them with the car, Sgt Callaghan said.

When the victim got out, the man got into his car and drove it off, the court heard.

Later that day, Bayly was seen driving the stolen car and getting diesel at Dunleer service station, Co Louth.

The Audi was followed by a VW Golf.

On checking the Pulse system, it was found that the Audi was stolen. Bayly had been identified on CCTV.

He had 48 prior convictions and was already serving another sentence at the time he appeared in court.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said nothing linked Bayly with the initial taking of the car.

Mr Fleming said Bayly became homeless after the family home burned down and became involved in drug misuse.

The accused and his partner had three young children; the youngest was born while Bayly was in custody, Mr Fleming said.

He asked the judge to take his client’s guilty plea into consideration, saying if Bayly had contested the charge, it would have been “logistically difficult” for gardaí to mobilise witnesses for a trial.

Online Editors