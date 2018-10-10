A WOMAN charged with the murder of her former partner in Cork insisted she did not kill him but said she had stabbed him twice.

Mother-of-two charged with the murder of former partner

Rita O'Driscoll (46) appeared before Macroom District Court today charged with the murder of Timothy 'Timmy' Foley (44).

After being charged she told Gardaí: "I did not kill my husband - I stabbed him twice not 28 times."

Mr Foley was pronounced dead at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom at 2am last Monday after he was discovered lying unresponsive in a pool of blood on a pavement outside a property in the estate.

A post mortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster revealed he had been stabbed multiple times.

Ms O'Driscoll, of Bridge Street, Bandon, Co Cork, appeared before Judge Mary Dorgan at Macroom District Court charged with murder.

She indicated she will plead not guilty to the murder of Timmy Foley at 12 Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co Cork between October 7-8.

Det Sgt Derek Mulcahy gave the court evidence of her arrest, caution and charge.

He told the court that in response to the charge at Bandon Garda Station Ms O'Driscoll said she had not killed her husband but said she had stabbed him twice.

Judge Dorgan noted that as the charge involved is murder, bail must be ruled on by the High Court.

She remanded Ms O'Driscoll in custody until October 17 next.

Ms O'Driscoll, who appeared in court wearing blue denim pants and a black top, remained silent throughout the brief hearing.

However, her solicitor, Pat Horan, made a number of submissions to the court including a request that she receive psychiatric support in Limerick Prison.

He also informed the court that while Ms O'Driscoll was being questioned by Gardaí in custody earlier this week, her landlord had boarded up her rented property in Bandon, leaving her two adult children homeless.

Their possessions are trapped within the property.

Mr Horan said his client was now appealing to State agencies and Cork Co Council to take action over the matter.

Timmy Foley was discovered injured along with two other people when they attended a Macroom property early last Monday morning.

Timmy Foley was pronounced dead by paramedics before he could be transferred to hospital.

Mr Foley's brother, Jason, was found injured at the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

Ms O'Driscoll was also found with minor injuries and she was taken to Mercy University Hospital (MUH) for treatment.

Jason Foley was being cared for by his brother after he sustained a serious brain injury after he was assaulted in Cork city a number of years ago.

Timmy Foley had been released from a prison sentence around 11 months ago.

The deceased had received a two year sentence, with one year suspended, for assault causing harm on September 15 2017.

The charge arose from an incident on a bus to Kerry when Timmy Foley, who was intoxicated, grabbed a student by the throat.

He then mocked the young man as a homosexual.

Timmy Foley then struck another man with a knife after he had intervened the help the young man.

In that court hearing, defence counsel said Timmy Foley suffered from a serious alcohol addiction problem.

However, the court was also told that he was also a very caring and kind person, agreeing to look after his younger brother after he had sustained the serious brain injury.

Timmy Foley had been living in Macroom over recent times but was originally from Clonakilty in west Cork.

