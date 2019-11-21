Mother-of-one spared jail after leaving autistic son (4) alone while she was so drunk she could 'barely stand'

Gardai found the distressed boy screaming "in proximity" to a stream, then discovered his mum (34) - who works as a childcare assistant - in a highly intoxicated state in a nearby housing estate.

Judge David McHugh suspended a 28-day prison sentence after hearing of the steps the woman had taken to address her alcohol addiction and because the “damage would be compounded” if the child were to be separated from his mother.

The accused, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to being drunk while in charge of her child on a date in June this year. She also admitted public intoxication.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardai were called to the location where it was reported that a young toddler was outside, alone in a highly distressed state.

Gardai arrived to find the child "crying and screaming" and in proximity to a river stream.

The Childcare Act was invoked and gardai were told the mother was in the nearby housing estate. They discovered the accused in a highly intoxicated state, "barely able to stand.”

She was arrested for her own safety.

The woman said she had mislaid her keys, was locked out of her home and had been trying to get a neighbour to let her use a phone to contact her partner.

She was previously given the benefit of the Probation Act for a similar offence.

Tusla had been involved after her arrest and the woman had been referred by her GP to an addiction service, where she attended 18 sessions, and was not drinking now, her barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said.

She had custody of her child and there would be no need for further involvement from Tusla.

The woman accepted the child had “got loose into the community” and that she had jeopardised his safety, Mr MacLoughlin said.

Judge McHugh said if the accused had been convicted of the previous offence she would have qualified for an outright prison sentence.

He had been reassured by her responses to date and also felt separating the child from his mother would compound the damage. These were the key deciding factors in not jailing her, Judge McHugh said.

He was “just about” prepared to suspend the sentence on condition that does not reoffend and continues to work with the probation service. Any breach of the condition would expose her to the “gravest risk of being incarcerated,” he added.

