A mother-of-four who hurled a microwave oven through another woman’s car window during a street row has been ordered to keep the peace for a year.

Mother-of-four who hurled microwave through another woman’s car during street row avoids jail

Emma Murphy (35) picked up the oven that had been dumped on the roadway nearby and threw it at the car during the row, damaging it.

Judge Paula Murphy put her on a peace bond for a year after hearing compensation had been paid for the €200 worth of damage caused in the "interpersonal dispute."

Murphy, with an address at Meile An Ri Road, Balgaddy, Lucan, pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court to one count of criminal damage.

The accused’s solicitor Aine Bhreathnach told Judge Murphy it was a “very minor matter” that had come before the court previously.

The DPP had consented to the case being dealt with summarily at district court level and jurisdiction had been accepted by another judge.

The court heard the incident happened at Meile An Ri Road on October 17, 2016.

There was a dispute between the accused and another woman and in the course of this, Murphy smashed the driver’s window of the victim’s 03D-registered car by throwing a microwave, which had been dumped on the road.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the injured party did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

Murphy had no previous convictions. It was her first time before a court and she had pleaded guilty at an early opportunity, her solicitor said. She had no intention of coming before the courts again.

It was an “interpersonal dispute that got out of hand” and Murphy had accepted responsibility, her solicitor continued.

The accused was unemployed and in receipt of social welfare.

The judge put the accused on a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 12 months, in her own sum on €150.

Murphy did not address the court during the hearing and left after signing the bond. The charge against her was under Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act.

