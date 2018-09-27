Mother-of-four threw microwave through another woman's windscreen during dispute, court hears

A MOTHER-of-four threw a microwave oven through another woman’s car windscreen during a dispute between the pair on the street outside her home.

Emma Murphy (35) picked up the oven that had been dumped nearby and threw it at the car during the row, damaging it.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court, saying he wanted Murphy to pay for the €200 worth of damage before finalising it.

Murphy, with an address at Meile An Ri Road, Balgaddy, Lucan, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage.

Defence barrister Jennifer Jackson said the accused was pleading guilty subject to the judge accepting jurisdiction to deal with the case.

Garda Sergeant Geraldine McManigan said the incident happened at Meile An Ri Road on October 17, 2016.

There was a dispute between the accused and another woman and in the course of this, Murphy smashed the driver’s window of the victim’s 03D-registered car “by throwing a microwave that was dumped on the road at same.”

The value of the damage caused was €200, she told the court.

Judge McHugh asked if the microwave was “conveniently by” the accused or if it had been “acquired.”

Sgt McManigan said it had been dumped on the road. The judge accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court.

Murphy had no previous convictions of any kind, the court heard.

The incident had happened two years ago and Murphy had not come to the attention of the gardai since, her barrister Jennifer Jackson said.

Judge McHugh asked if the accused was in a position to make restitution to the victim for the damage caused to her car.

Ms Jackson said Murphy could not do this today, saying the accused had four children, was not working and was in receipt of social welfare.

Judge McHugh adjourned the case to a date in February and said he would not finalise it until compensation was paid. He said he would require “some move” on this on the next day.

Ms Jackson applied for free legal aid, handing a statement of the defendant’s financial means in to court.

Sgt McManigan said there was no garda objection.

Murphy did not address the court during the hearing. The charge against her was under Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act.

Online Editors