Mother with anger issues to be forced from family home after court order

At a special sitting of the family court in Ennis, Co Clare, yesterday, Judge Marie Keane granted the Interim Barring Order (IBO) to the man after hearing the couple's daughter is self-harming due to the breakdown in her relationship with her mother.

The father and daughter left the family home a number of weeks ago and the mother has remained at the home.

The father told the court he and his daughter "are sleeping on couches and living out of Dunnes bags".

He said he was applying for the IBO "so I can get a house for my child tonight".

Judge Keane said the order "is an extremely serious remedy and the court can only grant an Interim Barring Order in very, very specific circumstances".

"It is a significant concern that the child is self-harming here and there is no parental responsibility being adopted by the mother towards the child," she said.

She said that, "in the interests of welfare of the child", she was granting the order until February 6.

The application was made on an ex-parte basis and the woman was not represented in court yesterday.

The father told Judge Keane the house was jointly owned by himself and his wife.

Judge Keane said she would issue the IBO to gardaí, who would serve it on the woman.

She told the man his application meant "she would have to leave the house". He said he understood that.

The man said he had approached his wife "and I asked her 'can we have form of resolution?' and she told me that she is not budging from the house".

"I told her 'we can't live as we live as the young one has to go to school every morning'."

The man said when he asked his daughter about moving back in with her mother "she gets hysterical and she told me 'I went through two years of hell and I am not going back to it'."

The man said his wife had anger management issues.

He told the court: "If my daughter knocks over a can of Coke or does anything in the very slightest, it goes from zero to 1,000 for my wife. The child spends most of her time in her room because she is afraid to go out of the room.

"She stays away from her mother and tried to avoid her mother."

He said his daughter had marks on her arms.

"She scrapes her hands because her mother is shouting at her," he said.

The man said his wife admitted to having "anger management issues but she doesn't believe that she has a problem".

Irish Independent