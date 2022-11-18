| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Mother who sexually abused her son when he was a baby is jailed for four years

Victim said he has been ‘punished and effectively exiled’ for the ‘extreme abuse’ he suffered

Abuser Suzanna Hassett. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Abuser Suzanna Hassett. Photo: Collins Courts

Abuser Suzanna Hassett. Photo: Collins Courts

Abuser Suzanna Hassett. Photo: Collins Courts

Eimear Dodd

A man who was sexually assaulted by his mother when he was an infant said he was “punished and effectively exiled for being abused”.

Fionn Daly waived his anonymity at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to allow his mother Suzanna Hassett (66) to be named.

Most Watched

Privacy