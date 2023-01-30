| 7.1°C Dublin

Mother seeks injunction stopping Dublin GAA club from allegedly barring her four children from training

Sinead O'Farrell of Sandford Wood, Swords, Co Dublin, says her children are being 'punished' for something they have no connection with. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Aodhan O'Faolain

A woman has asked the High Court for an injunction restraining a Dublin GAA club from barring her four children from participating in club activities.

Sinead O’Farrell, of Sandford Wood, Swords, Co Dublin, was granted permission today by Mr Justice Brian O'Moore to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the officials of Fingallians GAA Club in Swords.

