Mother rescued two young daughters from burning holiday home, court hears

A mother had to rescue her two daughters aged two and four from a burning holiday home in Lahinch, Co Clare, the Circuit Civil Court has heard.

Barrister Sharbee Morrin told Judge John O’Connor that the Flynn family had to flee the house at The Links Holiday Village, Lahinch, during a St Patrick’s weekend break in 2018 after flames and smoke had been seen coming from the fuse box.

Mr Morrin, who appeared with John O’Leary Solicitors, Tallaght for Maya and Fiona Flynn, now aged eight and six, and their mother Justyna Wierzejska, said that shortly after arriving at one of the holiday homes on March 16, 2018, the lights had started to flicker before the house plunged into darkness.

The judge heard that the girls’ father, Paul Flynn, an electrician of Tamarisk Avenue, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, had told his wife and children to get out quickly after seeing the flames and smoke coming from the fuse box.

Mr Sharbee said Ms Wierzejska had grabbed her two children and while pulling them from the burning house her youngest child, Fiona, then aged two, struck her head against the doorway and suffered a laceration to her forehead.

He said Maya, aged four at the time, had not been physically injured but both children had suffered post-traumatic stress and had later fulfilled medical diagnostic criteria for mild adjustment disorder.

The children were treated initially at an accident and emergency unit and later by their GP, Dr Deborah McGrane of the Birchview Surgery, Tallaght, and by child consultant and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr Helen Leader, at her Bon Secours Clinic.

Mr Morrin said that in a medical report, Dr McGrane stated that Fiona had suffered a laceration injury and had been left with a small scar on her forehead.

Dr Leader had reported that the adjustment disorder relating to both children had resolved due to the passage of time and prudent management by her parents.

Both children, through their mother, had sued The Links Holiday Village, Ennistymon Road, Doagh, Lahinch, and JV Communications, both of whom were claimed to have been responsible for the care, control and management of the “Dream Ireland Holiday Homes”.

Counsel said the family had been temporarily put up by holidaying neighbours before being given a new holiday home to complete their mini break.

Mr Morrin told the court liability was not in issue and settlement offers of €25,000 and €15,000 had been made to Fiona and Maya respectively on behalf of both defendants in the case and he was recommending acceptance of the offers by the court.

The judge, approving the settlements, said he considered the offers fair in both cases.

Ms Wierzejska has previously settled a claim on her own behalf against both defendants for an undisclosed damages figure.