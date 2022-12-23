| 8.3°C Dublin

Mother provides €5,000 bail for son accused of criminal damage to car and caravan in Rathkeale

Patrick Sheridan, of Riverside, Ballywilliam, Rathkeale, Co Limerick, before a special sitting of Limerick District Court. Photo: Brendan Gleeson Expand

David Raleigh

A man charged with causing criminal damage to a caravan and to a car in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, has been granted bail after his mother provided an independent €5,000 cash surety at Limerick District Court.

Patrick Sheridan Jr (26), of Riverside, Ballywilliam, Rathkeale, appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Friday.

