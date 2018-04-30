Mother of young woman allegedly raped by stepfather denies calling claims 'false and attention-seeking'

The mother of a young woman who alleges she was repeatedly raped by her stepfather has denied saying her daughter's allegations were “false and attention-seeking”.

The alleged victim in the Central Criminal Court trial, a wheelchair user with a number of physical difficulties, has told the jury that the 44-year-old man began sexually abusing her shortly after her First Holy Communion.

She told Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, that the sexual abuse progressed and she was regularly raped from when she was aged 10 or 11. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of rape and 31 counts of sexual assaulting the girl between March 2004 and August 2013.

The woman, now aged 23, alleges he abused her at their family home in Dublin, where her mother and other family members also lived. The court heard that the complainant grew up calling the accused her father, and though he is named on her birth cert as such, he is not her biological father. The woman's mother took the stand today and told the jury the man left the family home in 2013. She said that at that time, he was “capable of having an erection” and of having “full sex”.

Under questioning from Paul Greene SC, defending, the woman agreed that social services were in regular contact with the family in relation to concerns of neglect regarding the complainant. Mr Greene put it to the woman that she told social workers that her daughter's claims in relation to the man were “false and attention-seeking”.

“No, I just thought she had made a mistake,” the woman replied. She added: “At the beginning I found it hard to believe he could do something so horrific, that anybody could.” She said her husband told her her daughter may have seen his genitals and then may have exaggerated the rest. She said when further allegations came to light, she then believed her daughter. “I found it very hard to accept.”

Mr Greene also put it to the woman that in her first statement to gardaí, she said her husband was “impotent because he couldn't have full sex”.

“I had full sex with him so he's definitely not fully impotent,” the woman said.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury.

Online Editors