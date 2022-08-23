Mother of woman killed by brother breaks down as she tells inquest how she had to identify daughter’s body

Sandra Boyd died in a suspected accidental shooting at her home

The mother of a Finglas woman who was fatally injured in a shooting incident in her home in Dublin earlier this year broke down at an inquest while giving evidence about formally identifying her daughter’s body.

Teresa Boyd burst into tears as her witness statement about seeing the body of her daughter, Sandra, was read out at a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court.

Ms Boyd described travelling with members of her family to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall to formally identify the body to gardaí two days after her daughter’s death.

Sandra Boyd (36), a mother of five, suffered fatal injuries in a suspected accidental shooting in her home at Collins Place, Finglas on March 19.

Emergency services rushed her to the Mater Hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Coroner Aisling Gannon said post-mortem results had shown Ms Boyd died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detective Inspector Brona O’Reilly applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25.2 of the Coroners Act on the basis that the DPP has directed that criminal proceedings should be instituted in the case.

Det Insp O’Reilly said a criminal prosecution was currently before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Earlier this month the victim’s younger brother, Derek Boyd (27), signed a guilty plea at Cloverhill District Court to a charge of killing his sister.

Boyd, also from Collins Place, had initially been charged with unlawful possession or control of five rounds of 9mm Luger calibre ammunition and a Kahr CW9 semi-automatic pistol in his sister's home.

The accused has remained in custody since his arrest last March.

Boyd is due to be sentenced in relation to his sister’s unlawful death at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on October 7.

The coroner granted the adjournment on a date to be fixed after the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Ms Gannon offered her sympathy and condolences to Ms Boyd on the death of her daughter in such tragic circumstances.