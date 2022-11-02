Mother of two found dead at home was strangled and repeatedly stabbed, inquest is told

Lisa Thompson was found dead in her home in Ballymun, Dublin, last May

A woman who was found dead in her home in north Dublin had been strangled and stabbed repeatedly, an inquest has heard.

The body of Lisa Thompson (52) was discovered in her home at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, last May 10.

Coroner Aisling Gannon today told Dublin Coroner’s Court that the results of a postmortem showed Ms Thompson had died as a result of “ligature strangulation and multiple stab wounds”.

A sister of the deceased, Ashley Duckett, gave evidence of identifying her late sister’s body at Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall on the day after her remains had been found.

Ms Duckett said she recognised her sister and that her face was “very blue.”

Ms Thompson, a mother of two and former youth worker, who lived on her own, was last seen alive two days before a neighbour dialled 999 for an ambulance.

Paramedics who arrived at the house discovered Ms Thompson’s remains and alerted gardaí.

Detective Inspector Jim McDermott told the coroner’s court Ms Thompson’s death was the subject of a criminal investigation.

Det Insp McDermott said a file on the investigation had been sent to the DPP and a person was already before the courts in relation to the matter.

He also said gardaí were awaiting directions from the DPP in relation to possible charges being brought against a second individual.

As a consequence, the officer applied for an adjournment of the inquest.

Det Insp McDermott said he would tell the coroner of any developments in the case and when any criminal proceedings had concluded, which would allow the inquest to go ahead.

Ms Gannon adjourned the hearing until a date to be decided in the future.