Mother-of-three sent for trial over knife attack murder

A MOTHER-of-three has been sent for trial accused of murdering a man in a knife attack as he started his car on a street in a Dublin housing estate.

Christina Anderson (39) was on video link to court when a judge returned her for trial for the killing of father-of-seven Garreth Kelly, who was allegedly stabbed to death in February.

Ms Anderson is at the Central Mental Hospital and would have had to go through two weeks of Covid-19 quarantine if she had attended Dublin District Court in person.

Judge Paula Murphy sent her for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Anderson is accused of murdering Mr Kelly (39) on the street outside her home at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood on February 25 last.

The case had been before the court for eight months, but she was too unwell to attend after her first appearance in February.

Today, Ms Anderson, wearing a blue-grey sweater, could be seen on a TV monitor looking straight at the camera. The remote video facility was enabled by new laws introduced in September.

Judge Murphy asked the accused if she could see and hear the court.

After a number of attempts to establish a connection, Ms Anderson nodded and said: “yes.”

State solicitor Edward Flynn said the case was before the court for the service of a book of evidence.

Mr Flynn said it could be seen from a statutory declaration that the book had been served on the accused yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny confirmed that he had also served a copy of the book of evidence on defence solicitor Michael Kelleher before the court this morning.

Some amendments had been made to the charge sheet which were noted by the court and consented to by defence barrister David Perry.

The judge again asked Ms Anderson if she could hear and see the court.

“Yes I can,” she replied.

Mr Flynn said the DPP was consenting to the accused being returned for trial to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

He explained that there was no specific return date and the accused was going forward in custody.

Judge Murphy then gave the accused the formal warning that she had 14 days to adduce evidence of any alibi she intended to rely on at trial. Asked if she understood this, Ms Anderson replied: “yes.”

The judge also ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of the accused’s garda interview video.

She granted free legal aid to cover a solicitor and both junior and senior counsel in the Central Criminal Court.

“Thank you,” the accused said at the end of the proceedings.

The court previously heard the garda investigation was a complex one involving 140 witness statements and electronic evidence.

Legal aid was granted at an earlier hearing after Ms Anderson's defence said the accused’s husband was working and they had three children.

The court also earlier ordered the accused to be medically and psychiatrically assessed.

On the first court date in February, Det Sgt Kenny said Ms Anderson made no reply when charged.

Mr Kelly, from Tallaght, had been living in Clondalkin and was believed to have been staying over at a house in the Brownsbarn estate at the time of the incident.

Online Editors